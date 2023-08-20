The Reno Aces clinched a series split with the Las Vegas Aviators with a 7-3 win Sunday afternoon.
Blaze Alexander sparked the Aces with a three run opposite field jack in the second. It was Alexander’s eighth homer of the season and his second in an exceedingly productive series at the plate.
Reno expanded its lead when Dominic Fletcher smashed his 10th long ball of the year in the third, a 425-foot tape measure shot to right. Fletcher is posting the highest slugging percentage of his professional career.
Zach Davies was strong in his third Major League rehab outing. Davies went six innings, allowed three earned runs, and struck out two in a quality start.
The Aces played phenomenal defense behind their pitchers throughout the afternoon.
Fletcher made a highlight reel diving catch to steal a hit from Logan Davidson in the sixth while Jake McCarthy made a pair of dazzling running snags toward the corner in a scoreless seventh.
The Aces will hit the road next for a six-game series with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
The set begins Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. PT from Constellation Field.