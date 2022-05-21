[RENO ACES RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. – With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth, a throwing error allowed the Reno Aces (21-20) to score the winning run in a 5-4 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (22-19) in front of a season-high 7,604 attendees, Saturday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.
After walking the bases loaded, Dominic Canzone took center stage and hit a bouncer up the middle. An errant throw from Las Vegas’ Vimael Machin allowed Channy Ortiz to score the final run for the 5-4 victory.
Miguel Aguilar (1-0) earned his first win of the season after a scoreless tenth with no hits allowed and two strikeouts.
When he tipped one back to dead center for a two-run shot in the third for a 2-0 lead, Seth Beer got the Aces on the board.
Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Aces scored two by way of a Stone Garrett groundout and an RBI single to center from Dominic Canzone to tie it at four.
Buddy Kennedy (2-for-4, R), Dominic Fletcher (2-for-5, 2 R) and Beer (2-for-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB) all recorded multi-hit games.
After his 2-for-5 night, Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 25 games.
The relief trio of Taylor Widener, Paul Fry and Kevin Ginkel combined for five shutout innings allowing four hits and six strikeouts.
Aces Notables:
- Seth Beer: 2-for-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB.
- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4, R
- Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-5, 2 R extended hitting streak to 25 games.
- Stone Garrett: 1-for-4, RBI, BB.
- Taylor Widener: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 K’s.
- Kevin Ginkel: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 K.
- Miguel Aguilar (W): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K’s.
The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, through Sunday, May 22nd.