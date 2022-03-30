One of the greatest high school basketball players in Nevada state history is now back as a head coach.
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School has hired Luke Babbitt to be its head boys basketball coach.
The former Nevada and Galena high star was the 16th pick of the 2010 NBA draft and spent 8-years with a handful of teams.
Babbitt graduated Galena as the state's all-time leading scorer.
He replaces Bill Ballinger who stepped down after this past season.
“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to be the next boys head basketball coach at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School,” said Babbitt. “Bishop Manogue’s academics and athletics are second to none and I’m looking forward to building on a great foundation and basketball program. The skills I learned throughout my career, both on and off the court, are something I’m excited to share with the next generation.”