Reno Aces’ slugger Dominic Canzone and starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt’s excellence on the field during June was capped as the duo swept the Pacific Coast League monthly honors, as announced by Minor League Baseball Thursday.
Canzone, 25, and Arizona’s No. 19 Top Prospect by MLB Pipeline, was named the PCL’s Player of the Month after the Cleveland, Ohio native led the league in batting average (.430), slugging percentage (.759) and OPS (1.237). He was second in the league in hits (34) and doubles (9) while finishing third in total bases (60) and on-base percentage (.478), in addition to ranking fourth in RBI (25). The Ohio State product recorded 12 multi-hit games and two hitting streaks of six and seven games during the month.
Pfaadt, 24, and the Diamondbacks’ No. 1 pitching prospect by MLB Pipeline. was named PCL’s Pitcher of the Month following a perfect 3-0 record that included a 3.16 ERA in five starts as he limited the opposition to nine earned runs over 25.2 innings. The Louisville, Kentucky native’s 28 strikeouts were second-best in the league, and he walked just five batters. He allowed two or fewer runs in four of his five starts before being recalled by Arizona. This is Pfaadt’s second time with the Aces that he was named PCL Pitcher of the Month. He also garnered the honors in August 2022.
Canzone and Pfaadt join infielder Phillip Evans, who also owns league honors this season after being named April’s PCL Player of the Month.
The Aces are completing their final homestand before the All-Star break as Reno hosts the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, through Sunday, July 9th, at Greater Nevada Field.
