Dominic Canzone hit his fourth homer of the series in a 9-7 Reno Aces (38-31) win over the Las Vegas Aviators (32-37) Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Canzone continued his garguantuan week with a two-run blast and an RBI single. Reno’s powerful home run, OPS, and RBI leader went 11-for-21 with two doubles, four homers, and 10 RBI in the series. Canzone’s 15 long balls pace the Aces by nine as Jorge Barrosa resides in second place with six.
It was a memorable Father’s Day for Reno’s lineup as four more Aces hitters had multi-knock afternoons. Diego Castillo went 3-for-5 with an RBI double out of the leadoff spot, Kyle Lewis contributed two hits, including an RBI double and single, and Jorge Barrosa peppered two singles and a double from the nine hole.
Brandon Pfaadt posted a quality start with six innings, three earned runs, and six strikeouts. Pfaadt had a very nice week in Las Vegas, twirling 11 2/3 innings with a 3.09 ERA and 16 strikeouts. Reno’s standout reliever Justin Martínez went 1 2/3 scoreless and struck out three while Kevin Ginkel earned the save with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.
Following this series split, the Aces now head home to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game series with the Albuquerque Isotopes. First pitch is Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, HBP
- Diego Castillo: 3-for-5, 2B, R
- Kyle Lewis: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB
- Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R
- Justin Martínez: 1 2/3 IP, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Kevin Ginkel: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER, 2 K
