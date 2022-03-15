[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
After a very successful first outdoor meet of the season, junior Emily Costello has been named Mountain West Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.
At the Aggie Open, Costello finished the 100 meter dash in second place with a time of 11.98. The time was just .30 seconds off her sixth place Nevada all-time mark. The time currently is the best mark in the MW, and is tied for fourth in the NCAA Division one rankings.
Costello was also a part of the 4x100m relay team that earned a first place finish at the meet with a time of 47.28. The team also included sophomore Lillian Gregg, sophomore Sarah Marske, and junior Rayven Nealey.
Costello and the rest of her Wolf Pack team will look to continue their momentum on Saturday when they compete in the Hornet Invitational.