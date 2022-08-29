Nevada Football claimed a pair of weekly Mountain West honors Monday morning, as cornerback Isaiah Essissima was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week, and kicker Brandon Talton Special Teams Player of the Week.
For Talton it is his fifth Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week honor. Essissima takes home his first.
Essissima highlighted a five-takeaway effort by the Nevada defense in Saturday night's 23-12 victory at New Mexico State. The Houston native picked off a pair of passes and made two tackles, as the Wolf Pack intercepted four passes.
Essissima's first pick snuffed out a potential New Mexico State scoring opportunity, as he snagged a Gavin Frakes pass in the end zone. His second interception came on the Aggies' ensuing possession following Nevada's first touchdown, growing the Pack momentum and leading to a Talton field goal to up Nevada's lead to 10-2.
Talton went 3-for-3 on field goals in the contest, connecting from 28, 34, and 38 yards out. Each of his last two field goals came in the fourth quarter, and re-established a two-score lead for the Pack. He capped his scoring on the night with a 38-yard kick that put the Pack up 11 with just 1:35 remaining.
Nevada (1-0) opens the 2022 home campaign this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Texas State (0-0) at Mackay Stadium. Tickets are available at MyNevadaTickets.com.
(University of Nevada)