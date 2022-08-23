West Sacramento, Calif. – Reno Aces (67-51) pitching surrendered 13 hits, including four home runs, which resulted in the 11-1 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (51-57) in the series opener Tuesday evening at Sutter Health Park.
Buddy Kennedy accounted for the lone run for the Aces with a solo home run over the left-field wall in the second inning.
Jancarlos Cintron extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 1-for-3 performance, while Dominic Canzone now owns a seven-game hitting streak after his single in the seventh inning.
Corbin Martin suffered the loss as the right-hander was charged with 9 R/9 ER on 9 hits (3 home runs), 2 walks and 7 strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.
Aces Notables:
- Buddy Kennedy: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R.
- Jancarlos Cintron: 1-for-3, now has a 10-game hitting streak.
- Dominic Canzone: 1-for-4 now has a 7-game hitting streak.
- Keynan Middleton: 1.0 IP, 0 R/0 ER, 1 H, and 2 K’s in MLB rehab appearance.