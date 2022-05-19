Four Nevada Women's Track & Field athletes qualified to compete in a total of five events at the 2022 NCAA Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships West Preliminary from May 25-28.
The West Preliminary will take place in Fayetteville, Ark., hosted by Arkansas. Qualifiers from this meet, along with the East Preliminary (Bloomington, Ind.) will compete at the national championships meet held June 8-11 in Eugene, Ore.
Junior Emily Costello qualified in two events: the 200 Meters and 400 Meters. Fifth-year Nicola Ader will compete in Long Jump, senior Iesha Hamm qualified in High Jump, and freshman Camrin Dolcini qualified in Pole Vault.
The quintet combined to earn eight medals at last weekend's Mountain West Outdoor Championships, and each athlete medaled in the West Preliminary event in which she qualified.
Costello's personal-best 23.30 in the 200 Meters final at the MW meet was not only good for silver, but ranks 19th among the field qualifying for the West Preliminary. Her school-record 400 Meters time of 52.95, which earned her bronze at last weekend's conference championships, ranks 21st in the West Preliminary field.
Ader, who has already qualified for the NCAA Championships in Eugene in Heptathlon (top score of 5,836 ranking seventh in the nation), will compete in the Long Jump, in which she took silver at the Mountain West meet, at next week's West Preliminary meet. Her season-best mark of 6.23 meters qualified 27th among the West Preliminary field.
Hamm, the Mountain West silver medalist in High Jump, qualified for the West Preliminary meet with a top mark this season of 1.75 meters. Dolcini, who vaulted her personal-best 4.02 meters to earn bronze at the Mountain West Championships, earned her spot in Fayetteville with that mark.
Nevada 2022 NCAA Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships West Preliminary Qualifiers
May 25-28, 2022
Fayetteville, Ark.
Emily Costello - 200 Meters, 400 Meters
Nicola Ader - Long Jump
Camrin Dolcini - Pole Vault
Iesha Hamm - High Jump
(University of Nevada)