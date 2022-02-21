Junior point guard Grant Sherfield was named Mountain West Player of the Week, Monday, following his standout performance in last week's home-and-home sweep of San José State.
Over the two wins, Sherfield averaged 23.0 points, 9.00 assists, with FG/3FG/FT percentages of 60.0/75.0/87.5. He went 18-for-30 from the field, and posted a pair of 20-point performances.
Tuesday, in Reno, Sherfield scored 21 points to go with eight assists, going 5-for-5 from the line to help lift the Pack to an 81-72 victory. Two days later, Sherfield and the Pack came out hot and didn't look back, routing the Spartans to the tune of 90-60. In that contest, Sherfield flirted with a triple-double yet again, finishing with a double-double, his fourth of the season, of 25 points and 10 assists, along with six rebounds. He went 10-of-13 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep.
Monday's honor is Sherfield's second this season, and third overall. This season, he paces the Pack with 18.7 points per game, and ranks fourth in the nation with 6.45 assists per game.
The wins brought the Pack's winning streak to three, heading into Tuesday night's Silver State Series home contest against UNLV (8 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
(University of Nevada)