Jake Hager’s go-ahead two-run blast paired with Brandon Pfaadt’s stellar start fueled the Reno Aces’ (63-48) 5-1 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (50-60) Sunday evening at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.
Pfaadt (W,2-0) dominated on Sunday with six innings of one-run ball on one hit (season-low), two walks and struck out 10 batters to earn his second win as an Ace.
The Aces grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first when Dominic Canzone lined an RBI single to plate Corbin Carroll from second.
Tied at one in the fifth, Hager belted a two-run shot to left for a 3-1 Aces advantage.
A two-run single from Jose Herrera in the seventh cemented Reno’s 5-1 victory against Albuquerque.
Mitchell Stumpo (S,4) earned his fourth save when he entered the game in the ninth with two outs, bases loaded and struck out his lone batter to end the game.
Aces Notables:
- Jake Hager: 1-for-3, HR (2), 2 RBI, BB.
- Jose Herrera: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R.
- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI.
- Dominic Miroglio: 2-for-4, 2B, 3B, R.
