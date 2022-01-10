[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. – Four assistant coaches were officially added to the Nevada football coaching staff Monday, head coach Ken Wilson and the program announced.
All four have playing experience at FBS level and a vast array of coaching experience at the Power 5, Group of 5, or FCS programs. Derek Sage has been hired as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, Nate Costa as quarterbacks coach, Louie Addazio as offensive line coach, and C.J. Ah You as defensive line coach.
2022 Nevada Football Coaching Staff Additions
Derek Sage – Offensive Coordinator/ Tight Ends Coach
- Sage joins the Nevada coaching staff after spending the past four seasons (2018-21) as the tight ends coach at UCLA. A native of Sparks, Nev., Sage played tight end for Sacramento City College for two years (1998-99), helping win conference and bowl championships at the junior college level. Sage served as a graduate assistant at the University of Nevada, where he helped coach the defensive backfield in 2003 and the wide receivers in 2004.
Nate Costa. – Quarterbacks Coach
- Costa joins the Wolf Pack after two stints with Oregon (2019-21, 2013-15). Costa just finished his sixth season overall on the Oregon coaching staff. He served as the senior offensive analyst working closely with quarterbacks, after spending the 2013-15 seasons as a graduate assistant working with wide receivers and quarterbacks.
Louie Addazio – Offensive Line Coach
- Addazio comes to Nevada after one season with Colorado State that featured an offensive line that averaged 3.8. yards per rush and gained 1969 total yards on the ground during the 2021 season. The Rams finished fifth in the Mountain West in rushing yards, while averaging 164.08 yards per game.
C.J. Ah You – Defensive Line Coach
- Ah You joined the Nevada football coaching staff as Defensive Line Coach in January of 2022. Ah You spent the 2021 season with USC as a quality control analyst. Prior to joining USC, he was the special team's quality control coach at Oklahoma in 2014 and 2015 (he also helped with the defensive line), then was the defensive line coach at Vanderbilt for 3 years (2016-18). Oklahoma played in the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl and 2015 College Football Playoff semifinal in the Orange Bowl (the Sooners won the 2015 Big 12 championship), while Vanderbilt played in the 2016 Independence Bowl and 2018 Texas Bowl.
