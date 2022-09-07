Salt Lake City, Utah – A solo homer from Jordan Luplow in the fifth inning was the lone offensive burst for the Reno Aces (73-58) in a 4-1 loss to the Salt Lake Bees (61-70) Wednesday night at Smith’s Ballpark.
In the third frame, the Aces allowed three runs to the Bees for an early 3-0 deficit.
Luplow opened Reno’s scoring with a 443-foot solo shot to center in the fifth frame to trim the Bees’ lead to 3-1. Despite the longball, the Aces struggled to keep pace with Salt Lake’s offense in the remaining four innings for a 4-1 final score.
The loss was charged to Jeff Bain (L, 1-2) after the right-hander allowed three earned runs on five hits, allowed no walks and fanned four batters in 2.2 innings of work.
Aces Notables:
- Jordan Luplow: 1-for-5, HR (5), RBI, R.
- Dominic Canzone: 1-for-4, 2B, extended his hitting streak to five games.
- Camden Duzenack: 1-for-4, extended his hitting streak to five games.
- Taylor Widener: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K’s.
The Aces continue their final road trip to Utah as they battle the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, through Sunday, September 11th