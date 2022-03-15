[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada baseball won its fifth straight game with a 7-4 win over Dixie State on Tuesday at Peccole Park.
Nevada improves to 8-5 overall with the win over non-conference opponent Dixie State, which fell to 8-7 with the loss. This is the first of two-midweek games against the Trailblazers for the Pack. Game 2 is set for a 12 p.m. start at Peccole Park.
The bats continued their thunder with seven runs on nine hits including two hits and two RBI by Dario Gomez. Joshua Zamora also recorded a multi-hit game with two hits and one RBI.
How It Happened:
Gomez started the scoring for Nevada in the bottom of the first with an infield single that scored Pat Caulfield giving the Pack a 1-0 lead through one inning.
Gomez singled to left center, bringing in Jacob Stinson and extending the advantage to two. Lance Kelly launched his first home run with a shot to right on a full count to extend the lead to three, 3-0.
Nevada executed a double steal to perfection and the throw down to second allowed Josh Catacutan to score making it 4-0 through four innings.
Dixie State got on the board in the top of the fifth when Tyler Hollow singled to left and Shane Taylor scored cutting the Pack's advantage to 4-1. The Trailblazers cut the deficit to two with a solo home run by Tyson Fisher, his third of the season, making the Pack's advantage 4-2.
That's as close as Dixie State would get as Nevada used an RBI triple by Caulfield, Stinson's single to center, and Zamora's single to left putting the Pack in front by five and holding on to a 7-4 win.
Alejandro Murillo tossed 4.2 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Peyton Stumbo (W, 4-0) earned his fourth win of the season after tossing 2.1 innings and allowing one run on one hit, and recording one strikeout. Joshua Romero closed out the final 2.0 innings with one walk.
The seven runs scored snaps a four-game streak of double-digit scoring for the Pack, but Nevada earns its fifth win in a row.
Up Next
The Pack is back in action on Wednesday with the second of two midweek games against Dixie State at Peccole Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m