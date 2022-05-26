Nevada Baseball had four players earn All-Mountain West honors Thursday, as the conference announced its postseason awards and teams ahead of the Mountain West Baseball Championship in San Diego.
Fifth-year second baseman Joshua Zamora was voted to the All-Mountain West First Team, marking the second first-team nod (2018, 2022) and fourth all-conference honor of his standout Wolf Pack career.
Selected to the All-Mountain West Second Team were fifth-year outfielder Pat Caulfield, sophomore shortstop Ryan Jackson, and sophomore pitcher Kade Morris.
Zamora earned his first-team honor with another stellar year at the plate, leading Nevada in nearly every major offensive category, including batting (.357), hits (74), runs (58), home runs 914), and RBIs (66). He is also in the Mountain West top 10 in multiple statistical categories, including being fourth in home runs, slugging percentage (.652), and on-base percentage (.465).
In Mountain West play, Zamora has batted .365 with seven home runs and 36 RBIs.
Caulfield, a graduate transfer from UCLA, proved himself one of the most dangerous baserunners in the conference, leading the Mountain West with 26 stolen bases in 30 attempts. Caulfield is one of three Wolf Pack batters with at least 70 hits on the year, totaling 71, while his 50 runs scored join Zamora as the only players with at least 50. At the plate, he's batted .323 with 13 doubles, four home runs, and 49 RBIs, while in Mountain West play he shares the team hits lead with Zamora with 43, in addition to going 17-for-19 in stolen-base attempts.
Jackson has started 42 of the 44 games in which he's appeared, batting .329 overall with 49 hits and 22 RBIs. In Mountain West play, Jackson's averaged jumped to .365, tops among Wolf Pack batters, scoring 31 runs with six doubles.
Morris, a righty who began the season as the team's bullpen ace, moved into the weekend rotation in the season's final month, capping a 5-2 record in Mountain West play with three saves, and 29 strikeouts over 41.1 innings of work. Over his three starts in Mountain West play, he won two, going eight innings in each of the victories, while striking out eight.
Nevada (28-24), the No. 2 seed at the 2022 Mountain West Baseball Championship, opens play in the four-team, double-elimination event Thursday at 1:30 p.m. against No. 3 San José State, at Tony Gwynn Stadium in San Diego.
2022 All-Mountain West Baseball Honors & Awards
FIRST TEAM
Position Players
Samuel Kulasingam, INF, So., Air Force
Jay Thomason, INF, So., Air Force
Zach Morgan, C, Jr., Fresno State
Joshua Zamora, INF, Sr., Nevada
Cole Carrigg, INF, So., San Diego State
Charles McAdoo, UTL, So., San José State
Robert Hamchuk, OF, So., San José State
Rylan Charles, OF, So., UNLV
Austin Kryszczuk, OF, So., UNLV
Hank Zeisler, INF, Sr., UNLV
Pitchers
Paul Skenes, RHP, So., Air Force
Ixan Henderson, LHP, So., Fresno State
Troy Melton, RHP, Jr., San Diego State
Darren Jansen, RHP, Jr., San José State
SECOND TEAM
Position Players
Gabriel Garcia, OF, Sr., Air Force
Ivan Launa, 1B/OF, Jr., Fresno State
Patrick Caulfield, OF, Sr., Nevada
Ryan Jackson, INF, So., Nevada
Lenny Junior Ashby, OF, So., New Mexico
Jeffrey David, OF, So., New Mexico
Diego Alarcon, INF, Sr., UNLV
Edarian Williams, INF, Sr., UNLV
Pitchers
Kade Morris, RHP, So., Nevada
TJ Fondtain, LHP, So., San Diego State
Brady Hill, RHP, So., San José State
Josh Ibarra, RHP, Sr., UNLV
Tony Gwynn Player of the Year: Sam Kulasingam, INF, So., Air Force
Co-Pitcher of the Year: Paul Skenes, RHP, So., Air Force
Co-Pitcher of the Year: Troy Melton, RHP, Jr., San Diego State
Co-Freshman of the Year: Irvin Weems, OF, Fr., San Diego State
Co-Freshman of the Year: Santino Panaro, DH, Fr., UNLV
Coach of the Year: Stan Stolte, UNLV
