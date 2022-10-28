[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Single game tickets for the 2022-23 Nevada men’s basketball season are now available for purchase.
Nevada will have 15 home games this season, beginning with their season-opening contest against Utah Tech on Monday, November 7. The Wolf Pack own an impressive 29-12 record at the Lawlor Events Center throughout three seasons under Head Coach Steve Alford.
Fans can purchase single game tickets in advance by visiting mynevadatickets.com or by calling (775) 348-PACK.
In addition to single game ticket options, Nevada Men’s Basketball is offering two different mini-plan options, including a three-game ticket package and a half-season ticket package. The three-game mini-plan starts at just $39, while prices for the half-season ticket package begin at $100.
The Wolf Pack will seek to return to Mountain West Conference contenders this season with a strong core of new and returning players combined.
Nevada returns six players from the 2021-22 season and has brought in a plethora of new talent through transfer additions and incoming freshmen.
The Wolf Pack played their lone exhibition game last Friday, earning a dominant 96-59 victory over Cal State East Bay. Nevada had six different players score at least nine points, and the team shot a stellar 60.3 percent from the field, 81.8 percent from the free-throw line, and 38.1 percent from behind the arc for the contest.
The Pack will now turn their attention to the 2022-23 season opener against Utah Tech.