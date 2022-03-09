After trailing by as much as nine in the opening half, Wolf Pack men's basketball rallied to get by New Mexico, 79-72, in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament.
Grant Sherfield put in a double-double for the Pack with 27 points and 10 rebounds to go along with his five assists.
Eighth-seeded Nevada advances to the quarterfinal round of the conference tourney to face top-seed Boise State at noon on Thursday.
This year's Mountain West Tournament will be Nevada's ninth since joining the conference ahead of the 2012-13 season. The Pack is 7-8 all-time at the event, with one title (2017). This year's event will be just the fourth in which the Pack has opened action in the first round. Nevada has a record of 1-2 in its previous three first-round games.
Head coach Steve Alford has an overall record of 9-6 at the event (8-4 with New Mexico from 2008-13, 1-2 with Nevada), with two titles to his ledger (2012-13).
