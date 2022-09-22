FRESNO, Calif. - Nevada won the first conference play of the season 3-2 against the Fresno State Bulldogs Thursday night. Multiple players of the Pack recorded double-digit numbers in different categories.
Kayla Afoa led the squad with 18 kills in a .161 hitting percentage. Afoa also recorded 11 digs, one assist, and one service ace.
The Honolulu, Hawaii native was followed by freshmen Gabby McLaughlin and Jordan Schwartz with 12 kills each. McLaughlin registered a .154, while Schwartz had a .321 hitting percentage. McLaughlin also recorded 18 digs and three block assists.
Senior Kyla Waiters came in from the Pack bench and recorded 11 kills, one dig, and four block assists.
Senior Andrea Alcaraz had another incredible game for the Pack after recording 41 assists, 16 digs, and three service aces. In the back row, Hikialani Kaohelaulii led the defense with 19 digs registered for the junior.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Pack jumped ahead on the scoreboard after a 6-score run early on the set that forced the Bulldogs to call a timeout. Nevada continued with the lead until the 16-15 mark, where a service ace by Fresno State tied the game. The Bulldogs took the lead and closed the set 25-20 on a kill.
The second set belonged to Nevada from the start. After putting a 9-3 lead, the Pack closed the set 25-22 to tie the game 1-1 on a kill by McLaughlin.
The opposite happened in the third set, as Fresno State was able to reverse the score after a 7-4 lead for the Pack. The Bulldogs tied the game 7-7 on a kill to take the lead and close the set 25-22.
The fourth set was a battle between both teams, with scores going back-and-forth up until the 16-16 mark, where the Pack was able to make a 2-score run to take the lead. Nevada saved the match on a kill by Jordan Schwartz and closed the set 25-22.
In the final set, the Wolf Pack and the Bulldogs continued with the battle up until the 8-7 score for Nevada. Nevada took the lead and closed the set 15-12 to take the 3-2 win against Fresno State.
UP NEXT
Next, Nevada will continue on the road to San Diego, Calif. for a match against San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.