RENO, Nev. - Nevada dropped the match against the Utah State Aggies 3-0 on Thursday night.
Kayla Afoa led the offense with eight kills. Afoa also recorded four digs and three total blocks.
Andrea Alcaraz served as the primary setter for the Pack as she recorded 21 assists in the match.
Alcaraz also led the back row with 15 digs and two service aces.
How it happened
Utah State jumped on the scoreboard in the first set to open a 6-3 lead. Nevada cut the lead to 7-6, but the Aggies continued on the row to close the set 25-19.
In the second set, the Pack took the early lead, but the Aggies tied the set 3-3. The set continued back-and-forth points until the 18-18 mark, where the Aggies, with a three-score run, took the lead and closed the set 25-21.
The third set belonged to the Aggies from the start, as they took an 11-6 lead that forced Nevada to call a timeout. The Pack did not cut the deficit, and Utah State closed the set 25-12 to win the match 3-0.
Nevada will be back to the Virginia Street Gym for a morning match against Boise State on Saturday. The first serve is set for 11 a.m. The first 100 students to get into the arena will be given a pumpkin spice latte.