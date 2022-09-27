[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada Women's Golf wrapped the most successful tournament performance in program history Tuesday, smashing team and individual marks and sweeping the team title and medalist honors at the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic.
Victoria Gailey captured her second-career title, carding a final-round 68 to wrap a Nevada 54-hole tournament record score of 201 (65-68-68) and a five-stroke victory, at -15. Gailey cruised in Tuesday's final round, closing with two birdies over her final three holes to claim the medalist honor. Her final score of 201 eclipsed the previous Nevada mark of 207, set by Angie Yoon on the same Ptarmigan Country Club course at the Ram Fall Classic, Sept. 11-12, 2000.
Nevada's team title is its first since the Fresno State Classic, March 13-14, 2017. One day, and two rounds, after matching the program's single-round team scoring record of 278, the Pack smashed that mark by four strokes, coming in at 274 (-14) as each of its four individual scoring rounds came in under 70. Gailey and Gabby Kano led the way with matching 68s, while Leah John and Raesa Sheikh each carded a 69.
The Pack's finishing mark of -32 (278-280-274=832) blew away the rest of the 11-team field, beating runner-up Cal Poly by 18 strokes. The final stroke total (832) also smashed the previous Nevada 54-hole tournament team record of 850, set at the 2015 Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown (Oct. 25-27, 2015).
Both the team final score and Gailey's final score are also tournament records (the tournament has gone by multiple names in its history).
Sheikh and John rounded out the Pack's three top-8 finishes on the individual leaderboard. Sheikh (70-69-69=208), at -8, finished tied for third, and started her round strong with an eagle 2 on the par-4 No. 3. John, meanwhile, opened her final round with 13-straight pars before a birdie at No. 16 started her finishing kick of three-under over her final five holes. She finished eighth at -5 (71-71-69=211).
Along with Gailey's 201, Sheikh's (208) and John's (211) scores made for three of Nevada's top-five all-time, 54-hole lows. Sheikh's 208 now ranks third, and John's 211 fifth, in the record book.
Freshman Gabby Kano bounced back from a second-round 78 to improve by 10 strokes and climb 21 spots on the leaderboard, Tuesday. Despite bookending her final round with bogeys, Kano had six birdies in between, finishing the final 18 with a 68, to finish the tournament tied for 22nd at +3 (73-78-68=217).
Anitra Khoth finished the tournament at +7, and despite a final-round 77 finished the day strong, carding birdies on two of her final three holes.
Nevada will have a quick turnaround to its third tournament of the fall, competing at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational next Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 3-4, at Tacoma Country Club in Tacoma, Wash.
Team Leaderboard
1. Nevada - 278-280-274=832 (-32) - Tournament Record
2. Cal Poly - 286-282-282=850 (-14)
Champion: Nevada
Nevada Results
1. Victoria Gailey - 65-68-68=201 (-15) - Tournament Record
3. Raesa Sheikh - 70-69-69=208 (-8)
8. Leah John - 71-71-69=211 (-5)
T22. Gabby Kano - 73-78-68=219 (+3)
T29. Anitra Khoth - 72-72-77=221 (+5)