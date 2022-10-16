[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
The Nevada women’s tennis squad finished the ITA Mountain Regional Championship in Las Vegas over the weekend with sophomore Mariana Campino reaching the round of 32 in singles and doubles play.
Campino opened her singles run with a victory over Idaho State’s Hannah Cho, 6-2, 6-1, in the opening round, before falling in the round of 32 to Antonia Balzert of Colorado, 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles action, Campino and partner Audrey Moutama took down Mountain West rivals, defeating Air Force’s Arianna Van Houweling and Andrea Le in a close 8-7 win. Moving to the round of 32, the pair fell to Wyoming’s Lucia Malinak and Nikol Dobrilova, 8-2.
Despite falling in the round of 32, Campino and Moutama bounced back with a 6-2 win over Colorado State’s Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya and Luana Avelar in an added doubles match. Luneva and Boubaker would also pick up a 6-1 victory in added doubles play over Utah Tech’s Rachel Mellor and Ya-Chi Hsu.
The Pack will wrap its fall season at the San Diego State Invitational Nov. 10-13.