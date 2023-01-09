[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Following a sensational week of play in Nevada’s wins over Colorado State and San José State, University of Nevada Men’s Basketball player Nick Davidson has been named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Davidson averaged 13.5 points per game on 52.9 percent shooting from the field and 87.5 percent from the free throw line, in addition to pulling down 6.0 rebounds per game and tallying 1.0 steals per contest across Nevada’s 2-0 week.
In the Pack’s 80-69 win over Colorado State, Davidson scored 12 points on 3-5 shooting from the field and 6-7 at the free throw line, pulled down three rebounds, and tallied one steal. 10 of Davidson’s 12 points came in the first half, which helped the Pack build a nine-point halftime advantage. The redshirt freshman forward finished the game with a plus/minus of +9 in 17 minutes of action.
In Nevada’s dominant 67-40 road win against San José State, Davidson scored a game-high 15 points on 6-12 shooting from the field, 2-5 from behind the arc, and 1-1 at the free throw line. Davidson also pulled down a career-high nine rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive glass, and he finished the contest with an outstanding plus/minus of +36 in 28 minutes of playing time.
Davidson and Nevada will take on San Diego State next, as they are set to face the Aztecs on the road this Tuesday, January 10, at 8pm.