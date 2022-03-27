Weather Alert

...Breezy today, then much cooler with rain and snow showers tonight into Monday... * Southerly winds will be on the increase today ahead of an incoming storm. Most gusts will be in the 30-40 mph range for valley locations with potential travel difficulties for high profile vehicles and choppy lake conditions. Sierra ridges may gust above 80 mph this afternoon through Monday morning, which could cause impacts for ski operations and backcountry recreation, in addition to rough air for aviators. * Valley rain and mountain snow will reach the Sierra late Sunday night into Monday morning, spreading into western Nevada Monday morning. Be prepared for delays and wet or snow covered mountain passes if you need to travel over the Sierra Monday. Rain and snow will diminish Monday night. * Liquid totals (0.50 to 1 inch) will be highest along the Sierra crest from Tahoe south through Mono County, with light amounts for communities (0.25 inch or less) in the eastern Sierra and western Nevada south of Interstate 80. Locally higher totals are possible due to the showery nature of the precipitation. There is a 10-20% chance of thunderstorms Monday which may impact outdoor recreation. * Snow levels will remain near and above 6000 feet, with snow accumulations mainly limited to passes above 7000 feet due to the recent warmth and late-March sun angle. The only exception will be early Monday morning, where light, slushy accumulations may occur as low as 6000 feet. The high Sierra could pick up 5 to 10 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts in Alpine and Mono Counties. * While nothing out of the ordinary, it will be significantly cooler Monday compared to the recent warmth and highs may struggle to reach 60 degrees in the warmest of valleys.