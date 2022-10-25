[RENO ACES RELEASE]
As part of MiLB x Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Series, the Reno Aces will have a new on-field look in 2023 to be worn multiple times throughout the season (dates TBA).
Special Marvel-themed merchandise items will be available for fans to purchase starting on Friday, November 18, via Reno Aces Official Store (milbstore.com)
Once confined to his hidden lair behind the walls of centerfield, Mr. Baseball grew lonely during the team’s championship run in Las Vegas so broke free of his bounds! With his newly discovered superpowers & championship ring, Mr. Baseball now soars over the Sierras protecting the loyal Aces fans of Northern Nevada. But, rest assured, he will return to Greater Nevada Field every 7th inning to sing his classic song.
“The first phase of MiLB’s groundbreaking partnership with Marvel Entertainment delivered on our promise to bring our unique brand of fun and entertainment to more fans across the country,” said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball’s Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. “When you combine the creative power of these two storied brands, the promotions, events, and now merchandise fans will see in ballparks and retail stores in the years ahead will create memories that will be passed from generation to generation, and we are beyond excited to share these new team-specific logos and characters Marvel created as we build excitement for the 2023 baseball season.”
MiLB and Marvel first introduced the “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” three-year partnership last October, hinting at numerous opportunities to collaborate and co-create content for both sports and comic fans. .
More information on the Aces’ inclusion in Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Series can be found here: Marvel Defender Of The Diamond | Aces (milb.com)
The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Season Memberships are available for purchase via RenoAces.com, texting “MEMBER” to 21003, or calling 775-334-7000.