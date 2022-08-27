[RENO ACES RELEASE]
The Reno Aces (68-54) struggled to plate a run in a 6-0 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (54-68) Saturday night at Sutter Health Park.
After Sacramento scored three runs in the first four innings for a 3-0 lead, they added three more in the fifth for a 6-0 advantage.
The Aces finished the night with two hits and were unable to keep pace with Sacramento in the loss.
The loss was charged to Drey Jameson (L, 5-10) after the right-hander allowed six earned runs on eight hits, walked one and fanned five batters in 5.2 innings of work.
Aces Notables:
- Dominic Miroglio: 1-for-3.
- Jake Hager: 1-for-3.
- Paul Fry: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K’s.
The Aces continue their six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, that runs through Sunday, August 28th.
After the River Cats, Reno will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, August 30.
Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.