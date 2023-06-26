The Nevada Men’s Basketball program and Head Coach Steve Alford have announced the signing of Jazz Gardner, a 7-foot, 225-pound center out of West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, California.
"We are incredibly excited to have Jazz join the Wolf Pack family,” said Alford. “Jazz was a highly sought after recruit, that is a very versatile big who will bring depth to our front court. He can stretch the floor from the 3-point line and score consistently in the paint. We are extremely excited to see where his future goes in a Wolf Pack uniform.”
Gardner will join Amire Robinson and Tyler Rolison as the third high school player to sign with Nevada ahead of the 2023-24 season. Gardner also marks the fifth overall player to sign with the Pack this offseason.
Gardner began his high school career playing for Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights, California, where he competed from his freshman to junior year before transferring to West Ranch ahead of his senior season.
In his junior season, Gardner helped lead Los Altos to an overall record of 26-7 and an appearance in the CIF State playoffs after posting season averages of 19.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game.
This past year in his senior season, Gardner once again had a sensational year, helping West Ranch complete the season with an overall record of 29-3, including a perfect mark of 12-0, as they claimed a Foothill League Championship. At the conclusion of the season, Gardner was named First Team All-League for his stellar play.
Gardner recently earned MVP honors of the 2023 Iverson Classic after recording 26 points, 22 rebounds, and five blocks.
Nevada Basketball continues to build momentum and add depth to its roster ahead of the 2023-24 season, as they will look to build upon a year in which they went 22-11, resulting in an NCAA Tournament appearance.
(Wolf Pack Athletics)