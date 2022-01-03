[Nevada Athletics Release]
Five assistant coaches were officially added to the Nevada football coaching staff on Monday, head coach Ken Wilson and the program announced.
Four of five previously worked with Wilson at either Oregon or Nevada and coaches the defensive side of the ball.
Nevada 2022 Coaching Staff Additions:
Kwame Agyeman – Co-Defensive Coordinator and safeties coach
- Nevada head football coach Ken Wilson taps Kwame Agyeman as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Agyeman was the longest-serving member of the Oregon coaching staff after finishing his seventh season with the Ducks. A four-year letter winner for the Ducks in the mid-2000s, Agyeman finished his fourth season as a defensive analyst after three seasons as a graduate assistant with Oregon. Agyeman returned to Oregon following a pair of seasons at Northwestern where he worked as a quality control coach and in the recruiting office. He started his coaching career in the high school ranks, working in both Oregon and Illinois.
Mike Bethea – Co-Defensive Coordinator and Linebacker Coach
- Bethea joins the Nevada football coaching staff as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after performing his duties as defensive coordinator at Ottawa University Arizona (OUAZ) since 2017 and crafted a defense that finished 30th in the NAIA in scoring defense during the 2019 season.
Jalen Ortiz – Cornerbacks Coach
- Ortiz finished his second season as a graduate assistant at Oregon. He will work primarily with defensive backs. Ortiz joins Nevada after two seasons at Oregon as a graduate assistant primarily coaching defensive backs as a member of Mario Cristobal's staff that won a PAC 12 championship in 2020 and finished runner-up in 2021.
Joe Bolden – Special teams Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach
- Bolden joins Nevada football as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach after serving Ohio State football as quality control coach on defense from 2020-21. Bolden was a four-year letter winner (2012-15) and a three-year starter at the University of Michigan where he played for Greg Mattison. He was a captain for the 2015 Wolverines and finished his career with 270 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior in 2015.
Mason Baggett – Strength and Conditioning Coach
- Baggett spent the past year as the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at the University of Oregon. Baggett spent the previous four years as the Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning at the University of Maryland. Prior to his time at Maryland, Baggett served as Associate Strength Coach at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.