Weather Alert

...Breezy Sunday With Stronger Winds Monday... A series of disturbances will bring increased breezes Sunday afternoon and evening, with stronger winds Monday afternoon and evening. For Sunday, westerly gusts of 20 to 30 mph with around 35 mph in wind prone locations, is expected. For Monday, there is potential for westerly gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts 45 to 60 mph for wind prone locations. The strongest gusts are expected mainly north of I-80. Blowing dust may locally reduce visibility Sunday afternoon and evening, with more widespread reductions Monday afternoon and evening, across portions of northwest and west-central Nevada in addition to eastern Lassen and Modoc counties in California. These winds will create a risk for high-profile vehicles, especially Monday on Highway 395 and Interstate 580 through northeast California and extreme western Nevada. Choppy boating conditions are expected on Lake Tahoe, Pyramid Lake, and Lahontan Reservoir. Rough air can also be expected for aviation. Anyone venturing into the high Sierra backcountry should be prepared for strong winds across exposed Sierra ridges where gusts 70 to 95 mph are likely.