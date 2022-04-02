[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
San Diego, Calif. – Nevada softball dropped second game of the weekend against San Diego State on Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Ellie Garcia recorded her eighth loss in the season. Garcia gave up three hits, three runs (three earned), with no strikeouts. Sophomore Tyra Clary stepped in the circle to relief the Garcia after two innings. Clary gave up five hits, one run (one earned), and struck out two for the Pack.
Nevada took an early lead in the top of the first inning. Freshman Aaliyah Jenkins led the Pack offense with three hits. A double and triple back-to-back RBI that’s scored senior Jessica Sellers and freshman Tatum Maytorena, and a single up in the middle. Alycia Coats and Maytorena also tallied a hit for the Pack.
The Aztecs scored three runs in the bottom of the second and one in the bottom of the fourth to win the game 4-2.
The Pack will be back tomorrow to face the Aztecs one last time. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. Fans can follow the game through live stats and live stream on NevadaWolfPack.com.