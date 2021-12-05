People are starting to go out and about in the forest, trying to find the perfect Christmas tree for the holidays.
Some families believe in keeping this tradition alive each year as they acquire their cutting permit, to find their own Christmas tree instead of buying an artificial one in the stores.
Every year this tradition rolls around, and the kids know it can only mean one thing.
Sean Tesoro, a Seasonal Christmas Tree Cutter explains "They like it because they know...Santa's coming you know? it's the presents, they just get so excited for it."
He adds "As parent you know, that's what Christmas is all about, seeing the joy in their faces."
Once the family chooses their perfect Christmas tree out in the wild, then comes the next best part for the kids...
Sean Tesoro says "They're excited to decorate this thing how they want."
Quinn Tesoro, another Seasonal Christmas Tree Cutter and son of Sean Tesoro adds "We put on Christmas lights, and ornaments and one year I got a Bond James (James Bond) ornament."
Every Christmas tree cutter with a permit knows the guidelines of what makes the tree perfect to take home, and the weather this weekend was perfect itself for the task at hand.
Quinn Tesoro explains "Because we can see all the nature."
Sean Tesoro mentions "Definitely planned it to where we can enjoy some warm weather cutting down a Christmas tree."
If you're hunting for a Christmas tree out in the forest, they say you might want to go early or all the good ones may be gone.
Sean Tesoro tells us "Inventory was almost the same as last year, I would say last year was a little better, but you know we were able to hike up may a half mile more and find the tree that we wanted."
An item most artificial tree's have that no wild tree does, is crucial to have in every Christmas tree hunters home...
Sean Tesoro shares a helpful tip regarding this item "Cutting down these kinds of tree's you definitely have to get a good stand, you know these commercial stands they make... it's not a one size fits all with these ones." He gestures to the freshly cut tree.
Wild Christmas trees can fill a home with that holiday pine needle scent, the trick is keeping the tree alive until Christmas day.
Sean Tesoro explains "Oh, it's just like any other plant you know, you water it, check the water levels you know if it lowers get it back up."
With a permit, finding your own Christmas tree for the holidays is something anyone can do each year.
Sean Tesoro says "Anyone with kids, you know I definitely encourage anyone to come out, it definitely sets the tone for Christmas and it brings a lot of joy and Christmas spirit."