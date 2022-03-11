Douglas County deputies need your help finding a man who stole some merchandise from a Home Depot earlier this week.
Deputies say the man walked out of the store with a Spider Wrap protection device from a Milwaukee Power drill on Thursday.
He then drove away in an unknown direction in a silver looking coupe, possibly late model Honda Civic or similar model. It has a black-colored front bumper and front quarter panels. The license plate is unknown.
The suspect is white with an average height and slender build. He was lasr seen wearing a black beanie-type hat, black shirt and jacket, black pants and black shoes.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Erik Eissinger at 775-782-5126. Reference DCSO case number 22SO06054.