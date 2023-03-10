The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) gathered with their regional partners at John C. Bohach Elementary to celebrate John C. Bohach Day.
The celebration commemorates the birthday of the school’s namesake, Reno Police Officer John C. Bohach.
WCSO teams, including K9, SWAT, Consolidated Bomb Squad, and Search and Rescue, had the opportunity to meet with students, share information about their jobs, and show students the equipment and tools they use to help them when serving the community.
The Sheriff's Office says they are grateful and would like to thank all the teachers and staff of Bohach Elementary and the Bohach family for including them in this special event to honor John C. Bohach’s legacy.
Officer John C. Bohach served as a Juvenile and Family Crimes detective for 13 years.
Officer Bohach tragically lost his life in the line of duty on August 22, 2001.
The elementary was named in honor of his devotion to protecting children and families.
His memorial plaque reads: "It is not how this officer died that made him a hero. It is how he lived."
