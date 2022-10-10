Nevada State Police say a recent operation led to the eradication of an illegal marijuana grow site, illegal marijuana seizure valued at approximately $7.8 million and arrest of three suspects in Lincoln County.
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Nevada State Police - Investigation Division Mobile Response Team (MRT), National Guard Counter Drug Task Force (CDTF), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force (ENNTF), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the US Forest Service (USFS) conducted an eradication operation on an illegal outdoor marijuana grow site located in a remote wilderness area in Lincoln County.
This operation resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7.8 million.
Three suspects were arrested during this investigation:
Marcelino Madrigal
Antonio Madrigal
Jesus Garcia Lopez
All suspects were charged with Trafficking Marijuana of more than 5,000 pounds and were booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center.
In February 2022, a local hunter contacted the Nevada State Police - Investigation Division and indicated he believed he had walked into an illegal outdoor marijuana grow site while scouting in the mountains.
The Nevada State Police MRT conducted surveillance and reconnaissance operations and determined that the grow site was a historical grow site that had again become active.
The investigation and operation ultimately led to the seizure of the illegal marijuana and the arrest of the suspects.
(Nevada State Police)