With the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department K9 units, the Regional Narcotics Unit recently wrapped up a multi-month drug investigation into Cami Ward and Lahun Oliver.
On October 13, 2022, Ward was stopped while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Mogul. During a search of Ward’s vehicle, Detectives located approximately 2.5 pounds of cocaine and a handgun.
Ward was arrested for the following charges: Four counts of possession of a Controlled Substance, four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Sales, four counts of Sales of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Conspiracy to Violated the Controlled Substances Act and High-Level Trafficking a Controlled Substance.
Further investigation led Detectives to believe that Ward and Oliver were traveling together in separate vehicles.
Oliver was then contacted and arrested in Sparks for the following charges: two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Sales, two counts of Sales of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Conspiracy to Violated the Controlled Substances Act.
The Regional Narcotics Unit is comprised of Detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada National Guard Counter Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)