Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT... * Major winter storm is taking aim at the Sierra Sunday through Tuesday. Travel will become very difficult by Sunday night and persisting through Tuesday. Travel conditions may be slow to improve Wednesday. For anticipated storm totals, please see the latest Winter Storm Watch and Warnings. * Now is the time to prepare if you live in or need to travel to the Sierra. Winterize your home and vehicle and be sure to have proper supplies on hand. Avoid travel in the Sierra Sunday through Tuesday if possible. * Across western NV winds will start to increase Saturday night or Sunday with periods of strong winds possible into Monday night. Light rain and snow is possible Sunday into Monday with heavier rain and snow likely as the strongest portion of the storm arrives Monday night into Tuesday. Snow levels will fluctuate Sunday and Monday between 4500 and 6000 feet before lowering to valley floors Monday night and Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute may be impacted by snow covered roads across western Nevada.