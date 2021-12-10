U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced $200,000 would be coming to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to help the department speed up processing of DNA forensic tests, including rape kits and DNA evidence collected at crime scenes.
In 2019, Senator Cortez Masto helped pass legislation to reauthorize funding essential to clearing the country’s sexual assault kit backlog, and in February of this year, Northern Nevada announced that it had cleared its backlog.
This funding from the Department of Justice (DOJ) will ensure that the Washoe County Forensic Science Department can continue processing key DNA analysis in a timely manner.
“This grant will help the Washoe County Sheriff’s department quickly and efficiently processkey forensic tests, including sexual assault kits” said Cortez Masto. “I will always advocate in Congress for funding that gives our law enforcement agencies the resources they need to protect victims.”