The Sparks City Attorney's Office says three men have been convicted of multiple counts of battery and one count of resisting a public officer stemming from an incident that occurred in October, 2021.
On October 29, 2021, the victims in this case were exchanging tools outside of one of their homes when a car was driving erratically in their neighborhood. After an argument took place between the victims and the occupants of the vehicle, some of whom were later identified as the Defendants, the vehicle left the neighborhood.
The Defendants later returned and began attacking both men in front of one of the victim’s children, while also yelling racial slurs such as “stupid Mexican” as documented in the Sparks Police report.
After one of the victim's family members called 911 to report the ongoing attack, Sparks Police arrived on scene and arrested Julius Rafael Lugo, Jr., Angelo Felipe Lugo, and Zachary Shawn Olvera.
“The Sparks City Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute crimes of violence and stand up to defendants who attack others and use racial slurs,” said Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan. “I hope this case serves as a warning that the City of Sparks will not tolerate these crimes and we want everyone in our community to feel safe.”
The Defendants were sentenced as follows:
Julius Rafael Lugo, Jr. will serve 145 days active in the Washoe County Jail, followed by 180 days of house arrest upon release, and two years of probation with 360 days suspended on the condition they have no contact with the victims and complete a 13-week anger management program.
Angelo Felipe Lugo will serve 90 days active in the Washoe County Jail, followed by 120 days of house arrest upon release, and two years of probation with 270 days suspended on the condition they have no contact with the victims and complete a 13-week anger management program.
Zachary Shawn Olvera will serve 90 days active in the Washoe County Jail, followed by 120 days of house arrest upon release, and two years of probation with 270 days suspended on the condition they have no contact with the victims and complete a 13-week anger management program.
(Sparks City Attorney's Office)