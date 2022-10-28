Update:
A Jury in Elko has found a man guilty of Open Murder and concealing or destroying evidence stemming from a fatal shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru back in 2020.
Elko Police say 24-year-old Justin Michael Mullis of Winnemucca walked up to the drive-thru at the McDonald's on Idaho Street and shot a 16-year-old employee who later died from their injuries.
Mullis is expected to be sentenced on January 3, 2023.
Update From November 2, 2020:
The Elko Police Department say the suspect of a homicide case that happened at the Idaho Street McDonald's restaurant was taken into custody on Monday afternoon.
24-year-old Justin Mullis of Winnemucca was driven to the Elko Police Department by an acquaintance.
He is being charged with one count of open murder.
Officials say while the investigation is ongoing, the crime appears to be random and there is no known connection between Mullis and the victim, 16-year-old Kylee Leniz of Elko.
Original Story: Elko Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed and underage employee at a McDonald's over the weekend.
Elko Police say 24-year-old Justin Michael Mullis of Winnemucca walked up to the drive-thru at the McDonald's on Idaho Street Sunday night and fired through the window.
He then ran away.
16-year-old Kylee Leniz, an Elko County high school student, was hit and later died at the hospital.
Police say Mullis is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you know where he is call 9-1-1 or Elko County police detectives at 775-777-7310.
User: Elko Police Department To: link
User: Elko Police Department To: link
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)