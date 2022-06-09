Gaming Control Board Recommends Licensing for Legends Bay Casino

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has recommended licensing for Legends Bay Casino.
The new casino is set to open later this summer in Sparks at the Outlets at Legends shopping center.
According to developers, it will be the first ground-up casino built in the Reno-Sparks area in the last 20 years.
“We were very careful not to be a Las Vegas casino. This a Northern Nevada casino and we used Northern Nevada interior designers for the project,” said Garry Goett, CEO & President of Olympia Companies. “I think they’ve done a wonderful job bringing the contemporary and sophisticated to casino but yet a very a strong feeling of Northern Nevada.”
In an update to the Gaming Control Board Wednesday, Goett said the project will be 80,000 square feet, with approximately 40,000 feet of casino space.
Developers also say there will be multiple dining options spanning different price ranges. Notably, there will be a Duke’s Steak House and LB Grill. There will also be an area dubbed the Food Truck Hall. The Hall is expected to consist of food trucks with Asian, Mexican, and Italian cuisines.
Open management positions are currently posted on the Legends Bay Casino website. More information on line level positions is expected in the near future. Developers say they expect to have their first job fair in July.
The property will also be home to a Circa Sports sportsbook.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Circa CEO Derek Stevens expressed optimism over expanding operations to Sparks.
“We’re very excited. We looked for quite a while to get in the Northern Nevada market and I couldn’t be more pleased with the team from Legends, with the project that’s being put together. We’re excited to bring some energy and Circa Sports to Northern Nevada,” said Stevens.
Stevens says staffing will be a combination of hiring locally and transferring workers from Southern Nevada.