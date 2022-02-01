From changes at school, isolation from friends, or worry about family and money, children are feeling the pressure. The scarcity of mental health care in Nevada, makes school campuses a hub for help, but staff at Washoe county schools want parents to know that help is only a phone call away. School staff want you to know that every school in the district has access to mental health professionals. Their counseling and social work department has 200 people. Those professionals are there to help students and parents as well. For parents looking for guidance, red flags they should look for are changes in sleep, eating and behavior. They also say spending time together, can be very helpful in keeping a good relationship.
"The more time spent with kids they're more likely to talk when we put them in the car and drive them around and see what they have to say, you know, check in with them, ask them how they're doing," says Elizabeth Sexton, WCSD mental health programs administrator.
If you or anyone you know is in crisis, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 800-273-8255.
Along with the pandemic, the high cost of living and housing in the area, has affected the wellbeing and mental health of a lot of families.