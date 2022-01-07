Washoe County's Safe Camp is expected to expand in 2022. However, instead of adding more tents to the Governors Bowl Park, the county and The Karma Box Project are bringing in small dwellings called Mod Pods.
"When we decided to do a safe camp, the idea was that we start with tents, but when you get into it, about a month into it you realize that tents aren't sustainable and tents aren't designed to be lived in. So we wanted to look for a more sustainable plan." said Grant Denton, the executive director of the Karma Box Project.
The Mod Pods provide basic needs like a bed, a place to store belongings, electricity, heat, and lighting. 45 units will be placed at the Governors Bowl Park. A portion of the land is still under construction, but once it's compete the space will allow for more Mod Pods.
Denton said the pods will not only provide basic needs, people can find a sense of security in the shelter.
"When it comes to getting off the streets or getting in a different situation, you have to have a sense of security or feel like your safe." he said. "When you're on the streets, your things are getting stolen, you're always at a risk for violence, you're always at a risk to being asked to move somewhere. You're subject to the elements."
As of Friday 10 units were delivered. Once the remaining units show up, the pods have to be put together by crews, which could take about an hour per unit. The cost of each Mod Pod is estimated at $13,000.
Washoe County's new homeless housing option is designed to be a temporary solution. The goal is to make it a stepping stone to help people find permanent housing. While there is no timeframe, Denton said people staying in the pods must be actively searching for permanent housing. They'll also have resources and work with case workers to help their solution.
Currently spots are filled up, but Denton said people should cycle through once they can get back on their feet, which will allow more people to come in each month.