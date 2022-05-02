Beginning may 16th drivers heading south on I-580 will be shifted from the current south bound lanes, to brand new interstate lanes between the Spaghetti Bowl and Villanova Drive. As they re-direct traffic, you may see some periodic ramp closures.
From May 11 at 8 p.m. through May 16 at 6 a.m. some ramps swill be closed some times, on southbound U.S. 395/I-580 between Oddie boulevard and Villanova Dr.
If traveling through the work zone, motorists should anticipate detours for ramp closures and allow for extra travel time, slow down and be attentive.
Beginning at 6 a.m. May 16, southbound I-580 lanes between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive will slightly switch to the right-hand, or western, side of the interstate. The new traffic configuration will place southbound motorists on three new lanes and five newly-widened bridges constructed over the past year and a half. Approximately 25,000 cubic yards of concrete was used to pave the new lanes.
Following the lane changes, construction will shift to make median barrier and pavement interstate lanes. Through the end of the year, lane closures and construction will continue on interstate renovations, including a newly-widened eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 spaghetti bowl ramp and reconfigured southbound I-580 Mill and Second street ramps.
The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT's spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. The eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.
"Through the next two decades drivers will see enhancements to other areas of the Reno Spaghetti Bowl as well as 12 miles of our metro interstate," says Meg Ragonese, Public Information Officer with the Nevada Department of Transportation.