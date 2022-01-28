A man was taken into custody early Friday morning after he barricaded himself inside a car on Sunshine Lane in east Reno.
Police say the unidentified man had a gun and threatened to kill himself.
Nearby roads were closed as a precaution while authorities responded to the man. East 2nd Street was closed between Kietzke Lane and Golden Lane for about six hours.
Reno Police, along with SWAT, Tribal Police, State Police and REMSA all responded to the incident, which started around 7 p.m. on Thursday.