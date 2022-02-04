More than 400 people are expected at the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission Annual "Walk a Mile in My Shoes" Event beginning at 9:00 AM Saturday, February 19th at Wingfield Park in downtown Reno.
Individuals, families, churches, and corporations will start at the park and end one mile away at the Mission, 355 Record St.
Along the way, organizers will pass out personal hygiene items and socks to the homeless and those in need.
This event, one of Northern Nevada’s largest displays of public support for homeless services is open to the public and walk-ups are encouraged.
“There is a saying that to gain empathy you should walk a mile in someone’s shoes.” said Luis Santoni, Executive Director. “Here is a great opportunity to walk the streets with those who want to make a difference.”
The registration fee is $30.00 per person or $25.00 per person for groups of four or more. People can preregister at www.rsgm.org or sign up in person the morning of the event.