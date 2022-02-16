Formerly known as Daybreak, Talus Valley aims to build residential, commercial, public and open spaces to the South Meadows area.
It has been under discussion for the past few years, but now, those in charge are finally submitting tentative maps, showing how the project would look.
The development as a whole, should bring almost 4 thousand residential units to area, but Wednesday, City of Reno Planning Commission is reviewing tentative maps for 136 homes, on Wednesday.
Final map approvals would needed before development can begin, but developers say a first final map for the project has already been submitted and the plan is to break ground later this year. They say however, it should be at least two years until we see people moving in.
Planning Commission will take into account consistency with master plan, traffic impacts, availability of public services, like schools, police, fire, hospitals, but developers say they have planned accordingly and are optimistic for approvals.
“We are looking forward to seeing equipment out in sight and moving dirt and start building roads, because that will be a huge sign of that future backfilling of homes we so desperately need in our area,” says Andy Durling, Vice President at Wood Rogers.
So far, 1150 units have been approved and 2700 units remain for discussion in the future.