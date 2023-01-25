A new freestanding emergency department will be opening soon in Spanish Springs.
The ribbon cutting to introduce the facility was today, but they hope to have their grand opening next week.
Officials say their whole goal with these freestanding emergency departments is to put emergency services closer to the community, so people have quicker access to health care.
Officials also mention the facility has approximately thirty team members working in the building.
They have a nine-bed patient care area, with full services and out-patient services for laboratory and radiology, including full emergency services with ER physicians and fully trained ER nurses.
Kristine Strand, the Emergency Department Director for the Northern Nevada Medical Centers Freestanding ERs says, "If you pretend that the main ER added ten more rooms to their ER, we just moved them across town and put it right next to where you live." Officials say the Spanish Springs area is removed from a lot of the services that are more centrally located downtown. "So being able to bring these services closer to the community of the people that need the services is a great opportunity and this community is growing so quickly and continues to grow so they're going to need these services in the future," explains Philip Reber, the Chief Operating Officer for the Northern Nevada Medical Center.
Officials also want to remind everyone that this new facility is not an urgent care "It is nice because you'll be able to get in and out basically as quick as an urgent care, but we offer ER services so it's basically no different in terms of capabilities as if it were attached to the hospital," Reber continues.
Officials tell us this is their second freestanding ER department they've opened so far, the first being on McCarran Blvd. and Mae Anne Avenue, and they hope for a third to open by the end of the year or beginning of next year in Damonte Ranch.