The United States spends the most per capita on medicine compared to any other industrialized nation.
Less than two years ago, CBS News reported that about 18 million Americans, or 7 percent, were unable to pay for at least one prescription drug for their household, and we know that in general, times haven't gotten any easier since then.
To many of you at home, this is not a surprise.
Tomorrow at the Nevada Legislature, Assembly Bill 250 would offer the negotiated prices for drugs at the federal Medicare level to *all Nevadans that need those drugs, not just Medicare patients.
It could provide relief to hundreds of thousands of Nevadans by capping many prescription drug costs at Medicare rates.
The bill is limited to ten drugs that will be negotiated/named by the Federal Government, not all drugs.
We do not know exactly what those drugs will be yet -- but we'll know soon (September) of this year.
Ahead of the hearing, the bill sponsor and a physician are gathering virtually to share how the legislation would improve the health of patients and save lives across the state.
It of course remains to be seen how lawmakers could vote on this bill, but sources tell us even some Nevada Democratic lawmakers could stand in opposition to the bill - and we will cover their reasons for opposing it.
If passed, the bill would not go into effect until 2026 to give private insurance companies time to prepare.
AB250 will be heard during the Assembly Commerce and Labor Committee tomorrow at 1:30 pm.