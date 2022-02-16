The likelihood of dying from COVID-19 is dropping as we near the end of the second year of the pandemic. Washoe County had 72,709 positive cases of the disease and 1,030 deaths during 2020 and 2021. That is a death rate of 1.4 percent or 14 per 1,000. In 2022, there have been 28,551 cases and 92 deaths. That is a death rate of .32 percent or 3.2 per 1,000. Health officials say the decrease in the death rate is a combination of factors like vaccinations, medical advancements and virus behavior.
"I think all those factors are rolled together into those lower death rates that you're seeing," Kevin Dick, Washoe County Health District Officer said. "This is consistent with what was expected to occur as more people are vaccinated and get immunity that way, as more people are exposed and get immunity that way, as well as with the medical advancements. I think we got a little lucky with the Omicron also appearing to be less severe than the other variants."
Despite the lower death rates, 92 deaths in a month-and-a-half is high but it also came during the highest number of recorded cases during the pandemic. Washoe County is recording 20 COVID-related deaths in February.
"As we've seen from the high number of deaths being reported, we just have had so many Omicron cases occur that with those lower rates, it still adds up to be a significant number," Dick said.
The number of new infections is just a fraction of what it was during the Omicron peak in January. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 146.6. That is less than half of what it was it was one week ago when it was down to 312.3. Washoe County is reporting just 104 new cases, Wednesday, following two days that recorded 88 and 73 daily new cases.
"For the first time in 2022, we're reporting double-digit cases for a few days," Dick said.
The highest number of cases in one day happened on January 20 with 1,703 cases. The average peaked at 1,165 the next day.
The CDC threshold for high transmission is 100 cases per 100,000 residents for seven days. Washoe County's transmission rate is still at 310 cases per 100,000 residents. The test positivity rate is still 27.09 percent. The CDC threshold is 10 percent.
"Based on the CDC criteria, we're still at high community transmission for COVID-19," Dick said.
The Truckee Meadows COVID-19 Risk Meter dropped from Very High to High.
110 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, countywide. The Nevada Hospital Association says 87 percent of staffed beds are occupied. Officials say hospital stays are getting shorter but staffing remains a challenge.
"The good news is that we have almost no flu cases that are hospitalized, so that really helps out with our hospital capacity," Dick said.
64.5 percent of Washoe County's eligible population is fully vaccinated but only 29 percent of those who are eligible for a booster have received it. Dick is encouraging more people to get boosted to offer more protection against the virus.