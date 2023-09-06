The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners has suspended the license of a Reno doctor accused of medical malpractice.
In its Sept. 5th suspension order, the Board says based on an investigation, Samuel Chacon's "acts place the health, safety and welfare of the public at risk of imminent harm pursuant to NRS 630.326(1)."
The order states that in November 2022, Chacon surrendered hospital privileges at Renown and therefore "could not deliver any of his prenatal patients."
The order then details one woman's high-risk pregnancy with twins in March 2023. It says that Chacon did not refer her to "an appropriate care provider" who could deliver the twins "nor did he make arrangements with another physician group who could assume the prenatal care."
The Board says despite the detailed case, he "is continuing to offer prenatal care to other established patients and advertise for and accept new prenatal patients despite his lack of hospital privileges and his inability to deliver his patients."
The immediate suspension will be in effect until a further order by the Board or at least until October 12th, when the Board will hold a hearing on the matter.
UPDATE: JANUARY 23, 2023
Several women accusing a Reno doctor of medical malpractice protested outside his Moana Lane office on Monday.
The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence accuse Dr. Samuel Chacon of performing unnecessary surgeries, botched operations and abusive practices.
According to court documents, Dr. Chacon has four active medical cases being investigated against him.
Women’s Health Center of Reno specializes in obstetrics and gynecology-related services.
Chacon was also arrested last October in a two-day operation to combat prostitution and other alleged sex crimes near the University of Nevada, Reno.
Organizers are now pushing for state lawmakers to help address the allegations against the doctor.
We have reached out to attorneys representing Dr. Chacon multiple times. We have yet to get a response back from them.
Women's Health Center of Reno did not comment.