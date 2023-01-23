Several women accusing a Reno doctor of medical malpractice protested outside his Moana Lane office on Monday.
The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence accuse Dr. Samuel Chacon of performing unnecessary surgeries, botched operations and abusive practices.
According to court documents, Dr. Chacon has four active medical cases being investigated against him.
Women’s Health Center of Reno specializes in obstetrics and gynecology-related services.
Chacon was also arrested last October in a two-day operation to combat prostitution and other alleged sex crimes near the University of Nevada, Reno.
Organizers are now pushing for state lawmakers to help address the allegations against the doctor.
We have reached out to attorneys representing Dr. Chacon multiple times. We have yet to get a response back from them.
Women's Health Center of Reno did not comment.