If this coming summer turns out like years past, you’ll want to enjoy the sunshine now before it gets too hot. Reno saw the most hundred degree days on record last year, happening twenty two times.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, the summer season will likely be hotter than normal this year. There is an equal chance of being dry or wetter than normal in the Truckee Meadows. Areas north of I-80 are leaning towards having a drier than normal summer. Meteorological summer includes the months of June, July, and August.
"I like the heat, but I'm an early morning person. So nice and cool in the morning so it's not too bad,” said Nevada resident James Roberts.
Our dogs can feel the heat too. The hot pavement can hurt the dog’s paws, and leaving your kids and dogs in the car can be very dangerous as well. While we can have some hot days it usually cools off at night.
The average high during the month of July is about 94 degrees in Reno, with lows near 60 degrees. Air conditioning is one way to cool off, but at night you can open up the windows, and save some money on your electric bill. Dry air tends to cool off quicker than humid air.
Drinking plenty of water is the best way to stay hydrated, but if you want a cool treat, ice cream is highly recommended. On average you'll need about three scoops of ice cream this summer to combat the heat. On really hot days the ice cream forecast calls for five. We could see about eight triple digits days between now and September.
Tahoe is a great place to cool off, but it can get hot there too. Last year South Lake Tahoe saw the most days at or above 90 degrees on record with eleven. You can expect about four this summer. Normal is one.
In the meantime, some cooler air will move in this weekend. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday but 60s on Sunday and Monday. It will be breezy too.