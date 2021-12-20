According to the National Weather Service Reno Officials, Pogo Nip is a Western region term and otherwise known as freezing fog. Specifically in mountain valleys, creating super cold water droplets that freeze on surfaces which is why you see so much frost over the vegetation. But this fog is not common in our area, and we need specific ingredients in the weather to take place for this to happen.
Heather Richards, a Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Reno explains "We need moisture at the surface, like the snowfall that we have around us, we also need an inversion to keep that cold layer trapped at the surface."
Richards says it's always a good idea to pay more attention to your surroundings for slick surfaces when you see that glistening frost in the trees.
Richards says "Sometimes it's beautiful, we can see it on our vegetation we can see it on our cars, but sometimes it can be very dangerous. We can have it on surfaces like our roadways, our sidewalks and our stairways."
She also says it's a great idea to hold onto a handrail or even a cane to use for stability to prevent slipping.
Richards tells us a few more tips "Definitely slow down when you're driving, and wear sensible shoes, that's an easy one that keeps us from slipping and falling but also take your time when you're walking from places."
Officials say this type of fog can create things like black ice, which is difficult to see, especially under low light.
Richards adds "If you see that frost at all you should just assume it's on all of the surfaces. It's best to take it slow when you think there's ice and snow."
She says the fog is like a blanket right at the surface of the ground, so it can feel like walking through a cloud at times.
Richards mentions "It's something we can find comes in daily groups, if we do get it we can get it in the succession of days, but it's not common to get it in the first place."
Richards also says if we get wind, that will take the warm layer down into the valley, pushing the cold air out of the way. If that takes place we will not see the freezing fog at all.